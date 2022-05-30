Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

CMLS opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

