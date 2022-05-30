Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. Standard General L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

CMLS opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.