Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. Raymond James cut Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 3,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 814,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Curis by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 367,559 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.72 on Monday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Curis will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

