Currys (LON:CURY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 90 ($1.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON CURY opened at GBX 88.94 ($1.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.19. Currys has a 1 year low of GBX 76.68 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($213,462.59).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

