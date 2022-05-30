Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

CTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 164,142 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTOS opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.