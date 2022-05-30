Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 21.6% in May

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

