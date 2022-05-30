Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of CYCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,059. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.