CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $2.03 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $171.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

