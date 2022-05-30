CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

