Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to announce $185.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.60 million to $186.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $744.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $748.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $787.97 million, with estimates ranging from $784.70 million to $791.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

