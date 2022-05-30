DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Photronics in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Photronics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.