Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Financial Comparison

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dacotah Banks and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Banner 0 2 0 1 2.67

Banner has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Banner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Risk and Volatility

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Banner 32.46% 12.47% 1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banner $616.92 million 3.28 $201.05 million $5.71 10.32

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banner pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banner beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks (Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides line of credit, small business administration loans, term loans, and leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. The company provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. The company operates through 32 branches in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

