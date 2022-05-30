Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. 66,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.54. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

