Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Outperform

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.96.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.42 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,869 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

