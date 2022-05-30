Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 40.9% in May

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Danone stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danone from €49.00 ($52.13) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danone from €54.00 ($57.45) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Danone from €58.00 ($61.70) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danone from €55.00 ($58.51) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

