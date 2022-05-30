Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 40.9% in May

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Danone stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.
Danone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.
