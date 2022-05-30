Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Update

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,964 shares of company stock worth $9,004,113 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 53.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after buying an additional 174,243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

