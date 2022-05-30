Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.
NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.00.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
