Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000.

NASDAQ DWSN opened at $1.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

