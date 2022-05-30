DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Mark Breuer Buys 1,000 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Mark Breuer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($70.30) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($70,303.26).
LON DCC opened at GBX 5,546 ($69.79) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,920.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,963.60. DCC plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($63.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,520 ($82.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 119.93 ($1.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.51%.
DCC Company Profile (Get Rating)
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
