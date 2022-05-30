Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 33.9% in May

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. 16,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.