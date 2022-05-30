Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.00 million-$54.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.70 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.26 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

