Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

DH stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DH. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

