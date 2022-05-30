Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.48 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.
DH stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.