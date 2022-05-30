Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.96.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$85.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$75.84 and a 1-year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

