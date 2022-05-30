Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 210

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 316 ($3.98) price target on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.11 ($3.02).

BARC stock opened at GBX 171.82 ($2.16) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.30. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.76).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

