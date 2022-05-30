Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates GBX 210 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.99).

LON:BARC traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 171.33 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 104,865,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,274,086. The firm has a market cap of £28.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.30. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.76).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

