DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.53. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

DKS stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

