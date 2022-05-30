DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after buying an additional 68,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after buying an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

