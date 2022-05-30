Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $78.32. 13,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.