Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.25 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

