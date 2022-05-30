Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.69 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

