Dollar General Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

DG stock opened at $228.38 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

