Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

DMLP opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.09. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.754 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 125.31%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,098,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 250,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

