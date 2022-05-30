Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Update

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,700 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 418,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

DIIBF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $23.23.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.27 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%.

DIIBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

