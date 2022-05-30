Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 841.83 ($10.59).
LON:DRX opened at GBX 660 ($8.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 779.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 671.31. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Featured Stories
