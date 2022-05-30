Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,170 ($14.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.64) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 841.83 ($10.59).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 660 ($8.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 779.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 671.31. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($305,398.26).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

