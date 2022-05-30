DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 32.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.