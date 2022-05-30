Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $114.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.