Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). Duluth posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $270.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 294,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Duluth by 1.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duluth by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $12.51. 9,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,737. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

