Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

