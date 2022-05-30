Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.
Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.88.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.