Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($22.34) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.52) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607 ($20.22).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 884.50 ($11.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 991.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,191.92. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 814 ($10.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($19.60).

In related news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 880 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($22,146.72). Also, insider Andy Harrison bought 28,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,055 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($374,553.54). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,331 shares of company stock valued at $44,750,547.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.