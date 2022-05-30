DXC Technology (DXC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC):

5/27/2022 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Further, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. Stock outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting GBS segment revenues. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical issues. Also, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall performance.”

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $43.00.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00.

5/26/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00.

4/20/2022 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

