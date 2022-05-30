Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:DYNS opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the fourth quarter worth about $4,930,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 4th quarter worth $1,101,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.