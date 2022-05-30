Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DX shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

DX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.42. 135,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,433. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

