Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Eastside Distilling news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

