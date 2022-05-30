Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. Echo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

