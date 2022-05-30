Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. Echo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.
Echo Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
