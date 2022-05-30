Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 252,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

