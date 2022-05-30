eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 237,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EFTR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

