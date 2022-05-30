eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

EGAN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of 316.33 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.