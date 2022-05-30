Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

