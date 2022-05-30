Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.