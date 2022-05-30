Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in May

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ELDN stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.