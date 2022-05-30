Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELYM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Eliem Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eliem Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

